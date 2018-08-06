Home Specials

Number of Farmers covered under flagship PM Crop Insurance scheme comes down

Government’s flagship PMFBY — crop insurance scheme was launched with a view to benefit maximum number of farmers in the country.

Published: 06th August 2018 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

Government’s flagship ‘Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)—crop insurance scheme was launched with a view to benefit maximum number of farmers in the country. However, number of beneficiaries under the scheme has come down drastically in last two years.

According to information from the ministry of agriculture, number of farmer applicants covered under the scheme reduced by about 85 lakh between the year 2016-17 and 2017-18. Total numbers of farmer applicants covered under the scheme in the year 2016-17 was about 5.72 crore which came down to 4.87 crore in the next financial year 2017-18.

Experts claimed that the crop insurance scheme is not showing desired results. Devinder Sharma, Agriculture expert said, “There are many issues. Delay in getting claims or compensation and getting paltry claims are some of the main reasons. There have been many instances farmers are not getting adequate claims on time. There have been many cases wherein farmers have got compensation like Rs 4 or Rs 10 or amount like that. I don’t understand this. How this could be possible. This looks like a scam and government needs to take some corrective measures.”

An official of the ministry of agriculture said that government has been urging the States to bring more areas and crops under the scheme so that maximum farmers may be covered under the scheme. Besides that Government seeks active involvement of all stakeholders especially States and implementing insurance companies for conduct of publicity campaign including organization of camps in the rural areas to build farmer awareness about crop insurance schemes.

However, the ministry official claimed the main reasons behind the reduction in number of farmers in last two years are the announcement of debt waiver Scheme in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. “Farmer’s perception of mitigated risk in 2017-18, which was a good monsoon year, deduplication due to Aadhaar being made mandatory for coverage are also some of the reasons,” added the official.

Launched in April 2016, the PMFBY provides comprehensive crop insurance from pre-sowing to post harvest against non-preventable natural risks at extremely low maximum premium rate of 2 per cent for Kharif crops, 1.5 per cent for Rabi Crop and 5 per cent payable by farmers for annual commercial or horticultural crops. The balance of actuarial premium is shared by the Central and state governments.

Amidst the reports of delay in settling farmers’ insurance claims under the scheme, the ministry recently announced some changes to the scheme to help the farmers with crop loss to receive their insurance claims on time. Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh during question hour in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session said that those insurance companies which fail to clear claims of farmers for crop loss within two months, will have to repay with 12 per cent interest. The minister added that the state governments will also have to pay the same rate of interest to farmers if they delay the contribution of their share.

Moreover, insurance companies have also been asked to utilize 0.5% of gross premium collected by them for publicity and awareness generation.

Officials said that the PMFBY scheme involves several stakeholders including State Governments, financial institutions, insurance companies and farmers. It also envisages adoption of technology for integration of all stakeholders on the National Crop Insurance Portal for scheme administration and in capturing crop loss assessment.

The scheme provides for setting up of Technical Support Unit (TSU) with crop insurance expert to track and evaluate the scheme implementation. Initially, the Agriculture Insurance company of India Ltd. (AIC) and subsequently the GIC Re were designated as TSU. Government has recently engaged a team from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to set up Project Monitoring Unit (PMF)/TSU.

Crop Insurance Scheme (PMFBY)

Funds allocated

2016-17: Rs 11054.63 crore

2017-18: Rs 9419.79 crore

Farmer applicants covered (PMFBY)

2016-17: 5,72,49,843

2017-18: 4,87,49,066

Some main states under the scheme and farmer applicants covered

States 2016-17 2017-18
Chattisgarh 1,549,139 1,471,587
Bihar 2,714,270 2,234,483
Gujarat 1,975,139 1,754,470
Haryana 1,336,028 1,335,764
Karnataka 2,737,667 1,601,511
Kerala 77,405 46,136
Madhya Pradesh 7,181,316 6,890,930
Maharashtra 12,001,215 10,053,750
Rajasthan 9,150,224 6,012,084
Utter Pradesh 6,767,276 5,290,261
Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Crop Insurance scheme Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta