Home Specials

Durga temple saree row in Andhra Pradesh: Endowments Commissioner shunted out

Sources told Express Koteswaramma has the reputation of being a no-nonsense officer who wouldn’t refrain from cracking the whip on wrongdoers.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after sacking Durga Temple Trust Board member K Surya Latha for pilfering a Rs 18,000 saree offered to the presiding deity, the government on Friday relieved M Padma from the post of temple executive officer and appointed her the Managing Director of AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation. She has also been given full additional charge as Endowments Commissioner.

V Koteswaramma, an IRS officer on deputation to the State from Central services has been posted as the new executive officer.

Sources told Express Koteswaramma has the reputation of being a no nonsense officer who wouldn’t refrain from cracking the whip on wrongdoers.

Devotees from Undavalli U Suryanarayana, his wife Vasundhara and others offered the silk saree to the Goddess on Sunday. It was used to adorn the deity but later set aside.

The devotees realised after a while that it had gone missing and lodged a complaint with temple authorities.
Following this, executive officer M Padma conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to the government.

Meanwhile, Bhanu Prakash Yeturu has been posted as managing director of Andhra Pradesh Society for Training and Employment Promotion and director of Youth Services Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Durga Temple Trust Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala