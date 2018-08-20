More than two patients share one bed at King George Hospital as dengue spreads

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Incessant rains aggravating unsanitary conditions, the number of dengue cases in Visakhapatnam has jumped by seven times. The result, two or more patients sharing a single bed in the King George Hospital for treatment. The hospital is flooded by patients from not just Visakhapatnam but neighbouring Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

According to health department officials, dengue cases are being reported from both government and private hospitals in the district. Apart from the KGH here, health centres outside the district headquarters too are crowded with patients, according to reports. According to health department officials, dengue cases are more prevalent among children.

According to officials, this year, around 1,500 cases were reported from January to August. On Saturday alone, a total of 34 dengue positive cases were reported. Until now, 327 positive cases have been reported and officials said they do not see any possibility of dengue relenting going by the prevailing weather conditions. Weathermen are predicting more rains in the coming days and the health department officials are apprehending further rise in cases particularly in Agency areas where poor sanitation conditions prevail giving scope for breeding of mosquitoes.

Epidemiologist for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Kalyan Prasad told Express that a total of 983 dengue cases were reported in 2017 and there were 205 cases last year between January and August, but this year in the corresponding period, the number of cases witnessed a jump by seven times.

In the children’s ward of KGH, one can see two patients suffering from dengue and other fevers taking treatment on a single bed. The special ward for seasonal diseases too is filled with patients. Even the health centres in Agency areas too were crowded.