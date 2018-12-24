Home Specials

Deadliest terror strikes that rocked the world in 2018

A look back at some of the bloodiest terror attacks that shocked the world in 2018

Published: 24th December 2018 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Three Pakistani-Sikhs were killed when a suicide bomber triggered a powerful bomb blast in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on 23 November, 2018 (File Photo| PTI)

By Bechu S
Online Desk

The Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) declared four groups -- the Islamic State, Taliban, Al-Shabaab and Boko Haram -- as the most dangerous terror outfits in the world in 2017 as attacks carried out by the quartet had claimed the lives of more than half of the total terror victims worldwide.

According to a data analysis by esri.com, this pattern remains unchanged in 2018 as the "Big Four" killed 4,625 people while a total of 8,439 people were killed in terror strikes. This is slightly higher than the 7,717 lives lost to terrorism last year. 

The website identifies 1,461 terror attacks worldwide between January 1, 2018, and December 24, 2018. The IS alone plotted 411 of these attacks, killing 2,809 people. 

Religious minorities and security forces remain the prime targets for extremists worldwide. Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia and Syria recorded the most number of attacks in 2017 and the scenario remains unchanged in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Terror attack Terrorism Terror strike Terror attacks of 2018 Terror strikes of 2018 Islamic State Afghanistan Taliban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp