Now, log on to microsite on Neelakurinji

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Tourism Department launched a microsite on the blossoming of Neelakurinji which happens once in 12 years at Munnar on the Western Ghats. Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran on Wednesday launched the microportal, www.keralatourism.org/neelakurinji, which is rich in content and has detailed information about the tourist attractions on the way to Eravikulam National Park near Munnar.

Commenting on the microsite’s launch, Kadakampally said it will help tourists explore more interesting facts about Neelakurinji and enjoy the real beauty of the place. Rani George, Secretary, Tourism, said the foreign tourists will get a vivid picture about Neelakurinnji through the site and it would lead to more inflow of them to enjoy its blossoming.

“The contributors to the site include wildlife photographers, scientists, nature lovers and travel writers. Their articles and amazing experiences while witnessing the scenic beauty of the blossoming of Neelakurinji during their visits enrich the microsite,” said P Balakiran, Director, Kerala Tourism. A 21-page e-brochure is also available on the site that enables foreigners to get information about Neelakurinji. It can be downloaded and sent via WhatsApp.

The gallery section consists of photographs of Neelakurinji when it blossomed in 1982, 1994, and 2006. It will blossom this year from July to October. Neelakurinji blossoms abundantly chiefly at Rajamala, Eravikulam National Park, located along the Western Ghats.

