Chhattisgarh: Nod for prosecution sought over reckless handling, neglect of elephant

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Distressed over the “reckless” handling and neglect of an elephant nicknamed ‘Sonu’ that is in captivity since December 2015, wildlife enthusiast Nitin Singhvi has sought approval from the Department of Personnel and Training to prosecute Indian Forest Services officers in Chhattisgarh.

A 60-day mandatory notice has consequently been given by him to Director (Wildlife Preservation-cum-ADG Wildlife), Additional Chief Secretary (Forest department) and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife).

Sonu was balmed for killing five people, damaging homes and crops. Officials keep him in captivity ostensibly to minimise human-animal conflict.

The High Court, that intervened on Singhvi’s plea, found that the tusker was being neglected and had ordered proper treatment for its injuries. The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had sent doctors from Kerala to treat Sonu.

The AWBI had recommended strong action against those found guilty besides suggesting that the tusker be released in its habitat.

In October 2015, PCCF (Wildlife) BN Dwivedi had instructed that the elephant be released after treatment. However, the three officers continue to violate the orders. “The hapless elephant continues to be in captivity of the forest department,” Singhvi told TNIE.

On conviction, the senior officials will be punishable for imprisonment of 3-7 years besides the punitive fines.

Singhvi sought approval for prosecution under Section 197 of CrPC and, similarly, a notice of 60 days has been served under Section 55 of the Wildlife Act.