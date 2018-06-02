Home Specials

Second City airport a poll gimmick?

Location not finalised nor communication received from the Centre, says State Government.

Published: 02nd June 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Is the announcement of a second airport near Bhubaneswar a poll gimmick? A tweet from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry claiming fast-tracking of the project has set off the question.

On May 30, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu was quoted in the tweet informing initiation of process for identification of suitable land to build a second airport near Khurda. While the Civil Aviation Ministry’s announcement gave impression that the project has been put on fast-track, sources in the State Government said location of the airport has not been finalised nor has any communication from the Centre been received yet. Hence, the posting on the micro-blogging site appears to be a publicity stunt, sources added.  Since the second airport is proposed to be an international one, the Biju Patnaik International Airport may cater only to domestic traffic.

The big question is investment for infrastructure development of the second one would be not less than `10,000 crore and how does the Centre plan to source it. Will the Airport Authority of India (AAI) make such an investment or go for PPP mode? If sources are to be believed, nothing has been finalised as to how the project would be developed.

“The Centre has not yet made any budgetary provision or investment commitment. They want land and other associate things free of cost. The social media propaganda is only aimed at taking credit for the project. It is their strategy to derive political mileage ahead of polls,” said an official.In fact, the State Government had mooted proposal for a second airport after the AAI sought more land for expanding the runway of existing airfield in 2013.  

It gained momentum last year after the AAI wrote to the Odisha Government seeking 2,000 acre of land for the proposed airport and accordingly, the Khurda district administration had identified three locations - Tangiapada, Malipada and Badasahi.

While nearly 1,606 acre of land, including 108 acre of forest land is available at most feasible location Tangiapada, about 1,230 acre including 58 acre of forest land is available at Malipada and 1,285 acre including 178 acre of forest land at Barasahi.   

Though a technical team of AAI officials had visited the proposed sites on March 14 and 15 to finalise the location for the second international airport, the State is yet to receive any feasibility report.“There would not be any problem related to land acquisition at the three locations as most of the land belong to the State Government. The survey team has been briefed about it. We are waiting for the nod from the AAI,” said Khurda Collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra.

The second airport was envisaged to accommodate wide body aeroplanes like A 380 which cannot land at the existing airstrip due to short runway. It will also reduce air traffic congestion as the BPIA is emerging as one of the busiest airports among the tier-II cities.

The airport had recorded more than 32.5 lakh air passengers (both domestic and overseas) in 2017-18 registering a growth of around 39.4 per cent from the previous year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar airport Aviation Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dancing since 1982, my idol is Govinda: Man behind viral dance video
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi