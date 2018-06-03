Home Specials

Battling cancer, Kerala student scores high in CBSE exam

A student from Perinthalmanna in the district has secured A1 grade in all the subjects in the CBSE Class X examination, despite being diagnosed with blood cancer.

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Shafeeq Alingal
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A student from Perinthalmanna in the district has secured A1 grade in all the subjects in the CBSE Class X examination, despite being diagnosed with blood cancer in the midst of the examination period.

Sooraj M of St Joseph's English Medium School at Puthenangadi near Perinthalmanna had appeared for the first two papers when he was diagnosed with blood cancer. He was admitted to the MVR Cancer Centre, where he underwent treatment. Still, he managed to keep his promise to his parents that he would do them proud in the board examination.

“He was admitted to the hospital on March 17 after doctors suggested chemotherapy,” said Sooraj’s father Rajesh T, who is working as a dental technician. For a 15-year-old boy, it was a tough task in the midst of illness even though he had kept an excellent track record in curricular and extracurricular activities.

After knowing about Sooraj’s illness, school director Fr Jibin approached the CBSE authorities in the state, seeking steps to shift Sooraj’s exam centre to a school near the hospital. Special permission was granted by CBSE regional officer Tarun Kumar within a day of the school authorities approaching him.

“All the things were done on a war footing and we put our hands together to help him achieve his goal,” said Fr Jibin, adding that timely action on the part of the CBSE authorities saved a year for the boy.
Rajesh said the doctors at MVR Cancer Centre deserve a special mention.

“Dr Yamini Krishnan, who treated him, behaved like a family member. Without her support, things could have been impossible,” Rajesh said.The results have, however, brought immense joy to Sooraj, who is now resting at his home at Angadippuram. Sooraj believes the results have healed him to a great extent. Biji C M is Sooraj’s mother and Sreya, his sister.

