Seaplane bleeds Kerala’s coffers as the project fails to take off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious seaplane project, which hit the air pocket even before it took off, is bleeding the state's coffers for maintaining the waterdrome facilities set up as part of the project even when the state government continues to drag its feet on resuming the operations.

The state government the other day sanctioned `81.45 lakh for the maintenance of the waterdrome facilities and its redeployment. The six-month expenses include the salary of the State Industrial Security Force personnel appointed at Ashtamudi, Punnamada and Bekal, expense related to houseboat security terminal at Ashtamudi, including lease rental, salary and other operational expenses, apart from contingency and other expenses.

The state government’s lackadaisical attitude towards the seaplane project is surprising since the sector received a momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi grabbed headlines by taking off in a sea-plane from Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Low-fare airlines Spice Jet has announced it would start seaplane operations in the country and it had reportedly entered into a deal with Japan’s Setouchi Holdings to explore opportunities to acquire 10 and 14-seater amphibious and land planes to provide air connectivity to unconnected smaller towns and cities.

THE high-octane publicity blitzkrieg has failed to rekindle the hopes of seaplane services connecting various destinations in Kerala and Lakshadweep even though the state has so far spent `13.57 crore for developing primary infrastructure at Ashtamudi and Punnamada lakes which were granted the clearance of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Tourism director P Balakiran said the state government has to take a final call on the project.

However, Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd CMD K G Mohanlal said no seaplane operators have come forward to take the project forward.

Sources said the state government is ready to give permission to hold services after taking the fishing communities into confidence if the licensed seaplane service holders approach the government.

The players in the sector have a different take on the issue. According to Sasikumar K R, managing director of Kairali Aviation, which earlier brought a Cessna 206 H amphibian aircraft to the Cochin International Airport after taking the plane from a Dubai-based company, the state government has not even called a meeting of various stakeholders in the sector after the project was grounded.

Another firm, Kairali Airlines, which had earlier approached the state government to hold seaplane services, dropped out the race after it incurred substantial loss. Recently the firm has applied for licence to start commercial domestic airline operations after taking aircraft on lease.Though the state government had agreed to develop five waterdromes in the state — Ashtamudi and Punnamada lakes, water bodies in Kochi, Kannur and Wayanad — work started only in the Ashtamudi and Punnamada lakes.

These were later halted after the fishermen protested against the construction activities.

The operations of seaplane services can play a major role in enhancing the tourism potential of a state which is blessed with lagoons, rivers, lake, reservoirs and rich forest, in the international tourism platforms.

Stuck in a rut

A seaplane can carry up to 20 passengers on board

It flies at more than 300 km/h

Tourists and travel agencies can chart the aircraft an average `75,000 per hour

