Psychometric test for police, paramilitary jobs?

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: You might soon need to clear a psychometric test to join the police or paramilitary forces, as the Centre is considering introducing an exam to assess candidates’ mental capabilities, behaviour and personality traits as well.

The proposal, which comes amid an increase in incidents of police misconduct and a rise in cops’ suicide rate, was discussed at a recent meeting attended by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), several state police forces, the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) and Home ministry officials. It will again be discussed in December, officials said.

Traditional methods of recruitment — mainly testing physical efficiency — are insufficient to meet the demands of the police organisation, a senior Home Ministry official told this newspaper.

“The job requires physical fitness, mental toughness and the ability to work in isolation and in stressful conditions. If one does not have the aptitude for the police force, these conditions can severely affect the person’s mental balance, and that, in turn, can have dangerous ramifications because of the nature of the job. A psychometric test will help overcome these problems,” the official explained.

At present, no police organisation conducts psychometric test at the recruitment level. Currently, the Special Protection Group (SPG) only conducts the test before inducting personnel.

In a meeting, it was discussed that 80 per cent of the best companies, including technology, financial, and management companies, police forces, fire services and armed forces, in the US use the scientific test to evaluate probable candidates.

In India, the benefits of psychometrics largely remain unrealised as very few companies, mostly private ones, are using the test. Officials also said the government will thoroughly examine effectiveness of the test by surveying some organisations in India and abroad. "We plan to identify institutions/universities that can assist us in designing objective, reliable and non-discriminatory psychometric tests. We will first run it on a pilot basis in a paramilitary organisation or a police force. If the feedback is positive, the test will be rolled out within five years," said an official.