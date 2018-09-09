Home Specials

Crumbling bridges road to TMC’s fall?

While the 40-year-old Majerhat Bridge in Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old Phansidewa Bridge in Siliguri sub-division of Darjeeling district collapsed on Friday.

Published: 09th September 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

The 40-year-old Majerhat Bridge in south Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday evening, claiming three lives and crushing many vehicles. Another 15-year-old bridge in Siliguri collapsed on Friday morning. | PTI

KOLKATA: Collapse of two bridges within a span of three days in West Bengal, killing three people and injuring many, has sent the Trinamool Congress government into a tizzy and given a weapon to Opposition parties before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

While the 40-year-old Majerhat Bridge in Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old Phansidewa Bridge in Siliguri sub-division of Darjeeling district collapsed on Friday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee admitted that 20 major bridges across the state, including seven in Kolkata, had completed their life span and might be dangerous. As a precautionary measure to protect other bridges, she asked Kolkata Police to prevent entry of 20-wheeled trailers and called for rehabilitation of shopkeepers beneath major flyovers.

While Mamata blamed vibrations due to Metro work for Majerhat collapse, tourism minister Gautam Deb blamed CPM-controlled Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad for laxity in maintaining Phansidewa Bridge. However, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said the government was “trying to cover up the condition of bridges by painting them blue and white and doing patchworks”.

The state has seen three major bridge collapses during seven years of TMC rule. Mamata blamed the previous Left government since the bridges were built during their rule. But PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, during their recent visits to the state, alleged that TMC-controlled real-estate syndicates forced both government and private construction firms to buy poor quality products from them.

The collapses has brought the PWD’s role into question and is likely to snowball into a major poll issue next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata bridge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.