Kerala floods: Idukki man donates 10 cents of land to flood-hit neighbours

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: In an act of rare and heartwarming generosity, 60-year-old farmer Pappachan, at Kalkoonthal near Nedumkandam in Idukki, donated 5 cents of land each to two of his neighbours who had lost everything in a landslide.

Pappachan of Moolakkalathi house, Kattakkala, handed over the land ownership documents to Chacko and Mathai at a small function on the premises of his house on Tuesday. He donated 10 cents worth R7.5 lakh which he had bought on a bank loan and mortgaging his daughter in law’s ornaments, seven years ago. Pappachan, Chacko and Mathayi used to cultivate cardamom, pepper and coffee on their farms.

Two weeks ago, Chacko’s family had been rescued from the roof of their house at Kurisupara by the local people. Moments later, the house was ripped apart by gushing water and debris, leaving them with only the handful of clothes they were carrying.

“I was left with nothing but my mobile phone and clothes. Agriculture was my sole livelihood. Unfortunately, that too has been washed away in the flood. I was depressed about what I would do without a single paisa penny in my pocket,” said Chacko, adding he is amazed at the generosity shown by Pappachan.

Mathai too had been similarly hit and now stays at a relative’s house near Nedumkandam with his family.

Pappachan had no second thoughts when he saw his neighbours had lost everything.

“Jesus taught us to help our neighbour when he is suffering. If I won’t lend them a hand now, what’s the meaning of life?” he asked.