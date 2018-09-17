Home Specials

Scheme for migrant workers to enjoy 'portable rights' underway in Kerala

The unique movement aims to ensure the basic rights workers enjoy in their respective home state, even as they labour in other states.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the much successful Aawaz health insurance scheme, the migrant workers in the state look set to benefit from another landmark initiative. Informal discussions and deliberations on ensuring them ‘Portable Rights’ are already under way.

The unique movement aims to ensure the basic rights workers enjoy in their respective home state, even as they labour in other states. It includes even political rights where migrants can cast votes in states where they are currently living. A nation-wide campaign in this regard is being spearheaded by social activist Harsh Mander, Indrajit Roy of York University, Priyanka Jain of Aajeevika Rajasthan and State Planning Board member Ravi Raman.

“The idea is to protect the guest workers’ human rights by ensuring certain basic rights — public provision rights, trade union rights and finally political rights. Once the migrant labourers get access to public provision rights, they can buy foodgrain from civil supplies, thereby reducing their dependency on open markets. There is also an attempt to minimise the interference by merchants of labour in an effort to protect the workers’ wages,” said Ravi Raman.

Kerala could be one of the first states to consider introducing Portable Rights, going by the success of various highly effective schemes for migrant labourers.

The Awas healthcare scheme through which about 1.89 lakh biometric cards have been distributed to workers until recently, has been one of the Labour Department’s major initiatives. The actual number of labourers enrolled must have gone up further by now.

Ensuring workers’ rights will cut out middlemen

AS per rough estimates, there are more than 25 lakh migrant labourers working in Kerala. Ensuring their rights will further help their integration to the social mainstream. Also it could reduce their dependency on middlemen.

As part of the nation-wide movement, the four-member team is likely to approach the Centre seeking to implement ‘Portable Rights’ across the country. “Going by the way the state government has been supporting the migrant labourers with various schemes and initiatives, Kerala could think about taking up ‘Portable Rights’ for them. Ensuring their access to basic rights like public provisions should be the first step,” said Ravi Raman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant Workers Portable rights scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.