Home Specials

Tata Consultancy Services likely to use 100-acre plot at Thiruvananthapuram Technopark for space technology

Globally, private biggies such as SpaceX, Boeing, Virgin Galactic etc are the leading providers of space technologies, and TCS may be the first major Indian firm to look at space tech in a big way.

Published: 22nd September 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: A shift in strategy by the Kerala Information Technology Department to focus on future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and blockchain is slowing yielding returns as big homegrown companies and MNCs are now expressing interest to invest in the state.

A big boost in this direction would be the decision by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has a 100-acre vacant space at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, to use the land for its entry into space science and satellite technology, a new segment the Kerala IT Department is pushing, according to sources.

A few months ago, senior officers led by M Sivasankar, secretary, Department of Electronics and Information Technology, visited the TCS headquarters in Mumbai and briefed the company top brass, including CEO Rajesh Gopinath, on the state government’s focus on future technologies to lure investments and jobs into Kerala. “When we mentioned space technology, TCS got interested, and they promised to look at setting up a development centre for space tech in its 100-acre land,” said an IT Department officer.

Globally, private biggies such as SpaceX, Boeing, Virgin Galactic etc are the leading providers of space technologies, and TCS may be the first major Indian firm to look at space tech in a big way.

A big attraction for companies like TCS is the presence of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), which has taken a 20-acre plot at Technocity, the fourth phase of Technopark. Companies like TCS will get expert advice from VSSC on space tech, and ensure that a right eco-system is in place for ‘space park’. “There are around 100 high-profile scientists who retire from VSSC/ISRO every year, who have at least 5-10 employable years ahead of them. This talent pool can also be tapped by companies like TCS and others who set up ventures at the space park,” said the official.Experts say, retired space scientists can work in the areas of aeronautics, robotics, avionics, computer-aided design etc.

TCS’ expected expansion at Technopark is seen as a fruition of the state government’s plan to woo investments in the backdrop of Japan’s Nissan Motors’ announcement for a digital hub at the IT park.
A detailed mail to TCS spokespersons seeking their comments elicited no response.

Hrishikesh Nair, CEO of IT Parks-Kerala, said the entry of Nissan Motors to set up the Nissan Digital Hub for electric cars at Technocity will pave the way for the associated partners of Nissan to start their facilities in the location.

Taking a cue, another Japanese firm, Fujitsu, a technology partner for Nissan, is also close to announcing its development centre at the Technopark.A delegation of top officers from Fujitsu was in Thiruvananthapuram recently and a final announcement is expected after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returns from the US.Tech Mahindra, which is another tech supplier for Nissan, had also announced a 12,000 sq ft IT centre in Technopark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
artificial intelligence Thiruvananthapuram tata space technology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.