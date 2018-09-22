Tata Consultancy Services likely to use 100-acre plot at Thiruvananthapuram Technopark for space technology

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A shift in strategy by the Kerala Information Technology Department to focus on future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and blockchain is slowing yielding returns as big homegrown companies and MNCs are now expressing interest to invest in the state.

A big boost in this direction would be the decision by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has a 100-acre vacant space at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, to use the land for its entry into space science and satellite technology, a new segment the Kerala IT Department is pushing, according to sources.

A few months ago, senior officers led by M Sivasankar, secretary, Department of Electronics and Information Technology, visited the TCS headquarters in Mumbai and briefed the company top brass, including CEO Rajesh Gopinath, on the state government’s focus on future technologies to lure investments and jobs into Kerala. “When we mentioned space technology, TCS got interested, and they promised to look at setting up a development centre for space tech in its 100-acre land,” said an IT Department officer.

Globally, private biggies such as SpaceX, Boeing, Virgin Galactic etc are the leading providers of space technologies, and TCS may be the first major Indian firm to look at space tech in a big way.

A big attraction for companies like TCS is the presence of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), which has taken a 20-acre plot at Technocity, the fourth phase of Technopark. Companies like TCS will get expert advice from VSSC on space tech, and ensure that a right eco-system is in place for ‘space park’. “There are around 100 high-profile scientists who retire from VSSC/ISRO every year, who have at least 5-10 employable years ahead of them. This talent pool can also be tapped by companies like TCS and others who set up ventures at the space park,” said the official.Experts say, retired space scientists can work in the areas of aeronautics, robotics, avionics, computer-aided design etc.

TCS’ expected expansion at Technopark is seen as a fruition of the state government’s plan to woo investments in the backdrop of Japan’s Nissan Motors’ announcement for a digital hub at the IT park.

A detailed mail to TCS spokespersons seeking their comments elicited no response.

Hrishikesh Nair, CEO of IT Parks-Kerala, said the entry of Nissan Motors to set up the Nissan Digital Hub for electric cars at Technocity will pave the way for the associated partners of Nissan to start their facilities in the location.

Taking a cue, another Japanese firm, Fujitsu, a technology partner for Nissan, is also close to announcing its development centre at the Technopark.A delegation of top officers from Fujitsu was in Thiruvananthapuram recently and a final announcement is expected after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returns from the US.Tech Mahindra, which is another tech supplier for Nissan, had also announced a 12,000 sq ft IT centre in Technopark.