RIO DE JANEIRO: Tennis stars Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer enjoyed what they described as "unforgettable" Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro despite heavy rain suddenly hitting the city.



The heavy rain didn't dampen the passion of the people in Rio Sunday night, including the top two seeds who will participate in Rio Open next week, reports Xinhua.



Along with Brazilian former World No.1 Gustavo Kuerten, Nadal and Ferrer made their debut at the Carnival. The Spaniards were all smiles and even tried to samba while cruising the Sambodromo.



"It was the first time we had the chance to enjoy the Rio Carnival and it has been an unforgettable experience," said Nadal.



"There was unbelievable positive energy from everyone. Everyone was singing and dancing; it was fantastic for me to have the chance to enjoy this unique experience."



Nadal and Ferrer play their first round matches in Rio Tuesday, opening against Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci and Daniel Gimeno-Traver, respectively.