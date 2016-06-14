PARIS: The Latest from soccer's European Championship (all times local):

7:52 p.m.

Adam Szalai scored his first goal in 12 appearances and Zoltan Stieber added another to help Hungary beat Austria 2-0 at the European Championship.

Szalai scored in the 62nd minute after playing a one-two with Laszlo Kleinheisler. He ran into the box to latch onto the return pass and shot under Austria goalkeeper Robert Almer.

Stieber added another in the 87th minute, about 20 minutes after Austria was reduced to 10 men. He ran from his own half onto a long ball and lifted it over the onrushing Almer.

Aleksandar Dragovic was shown a second yellow card and sent off in the 66th.

GOAL: Zoltan Stieber scores for Hungary in the 87th minute. Hungary leads Austria 2-0.

7:23 p.m.

RED CARD: Aleksandar Dragovic of Austria gets a second yellow card and is sent off in the 66th minute.

7:22 p.m.

Adam Szalai played a one-two with Hungary teammate Laszlo Kleinheisler, running into the box to latch onto the return pass and scoring under Austria goalkeeper Robert Almer.

Szalai raced over to celebrate with the Hungary fans.

7:19 p.m.

GOAL: Adam Szalai scores for Hungary in the 62nd minute. Hungary leads Austria 1-0.

6:00 p.m.

Austria and Hungary are even at 0-0 at halftime at the European Championship.

David Alaba has been at the heart of most of Austria's attacking moves. The Bayern Munich defender nearly put his team in the lead in the opening minute but his 25-yard shot hit the bottom of the right post.

Alaba went close again nine minutes later following a through ball from Marko Arnautovic but his first-time effort was smothered by Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly.

5:08 p.m.

Gabor Kiraly will set a tournament record when he starts in goal in Hungary's European Championship match against Austria.

At 40 years and 75 days, Kiraly is about to become the oldest player to take part in the tournament, beating Lothar Matthaus, who was 39 years and 91 days when Germany played Portugal at Euro 2000.

Kiraly made his international debut against Austria 18 years ago and saved a penalty after four minutes.

Versatile Bayern Munich defender David Alaba will be in the midfield for Austria and will push forward in support of Marc Janko, who scored five goals in his team's unbeaten qualifying campaign.

5:03 p.m.

Here are the lineups for the match between Austria and Hungary in Bordeaux in Group F:

Austria: Robert Almer, Christian Fuchs, Martin Hinteregger, Aleksandar Dragovic, Florian Klein, David Alaba, Julian Baumgartlinger, Marko Arnautovic, Zlatko Junuzovic, Martin Harnik, Marc Janko.

Hungary: Gabor Kiraly, Attila Fiola, Richard Guzmics, Adam Lang, Tamas Kadar, Zoltan Gera, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Krisztian Nemeth, Balazs Dzsudzsak, Adam Szalai