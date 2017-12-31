SAO PAULO: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar, who is on vacation until early January, is partying on the upscale Brazilian island of Fernando de Noronha, where he bumped into ex-girlfriend Bruna Marquezine.



The Brazil talisman, who is on the island to ring in 2018, went to a big party on Friday night that drew a number of celebrities, including the 22-year-old Marquezine, the star of several soap operas, reports Efe.



Neymar and Marquezine, who broke up in mid-2017, bumped into each other and kissed at the party, media reports said.



The party was also attended by Izabel Goulart, a former Victoria's Secret model, and her boyfriend, Kevin Trapp, who is PSG's goalkeeper.



Fernando de Noronha, a mid-Atlantic island paradise, is the go-to destination for many celebrities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now