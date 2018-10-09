Home Sport

Para Asian Games: Sandeep, Raju, Jadhav add three golds to swell India's tally

With Monday's 11 medals, India occupies the eighth spot in the medal tally with 3 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze.

Published: 09th October 2018 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary. (Photo: Twitter @GoSportsVoices)

By IANS

JAKARTA: Indian para-athletes dished out commendable performances to bag 11 medals, including three golds, on the second day of the 2018 Para Asian Games here on Monday.

Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary clinched India's first gold of the Games in the men's F42-44/61-64 category in the morning session before middle distance runner Raju Rakshitha (women's T11 1500m) and swimmer Jadhav Suyash Narayan (men's S7 50m butterfly) clinched two more golds later in the day.

With the best throw of 60.01 meters, which Sandeep managed in his third attempt, he clinched the yellow metal. The silver went to Sri Lanka's Chaminda Sampath Hetti, while Iran's Omidi Ali settled for the bronze.

India's medal tally swelled further with the addition of two more silver medals after Ramya Shanmugam and Radha Venkatesh finished second in women's F46 javelin throw and women's T12/13 1500m race, respectively.

India also won a silver in Para-powerlifting, through 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Sakina Khatun in women's 50 kg category, while shooting para-sport gave the country a silver and a bronze.

Indian para-swimmers also fetched three more bronze medals adding to the gold from Narayan.

In the later part of the day, 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik settled for a bronze in women's F 53/54 javelin throw with an effort of 10.15m.

With Monday's 11 medals, India occupies the eighth spot in the medal tally with 3 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
para-athletes Para Asian Games Sandeep Chaudhary Raju Rakshitha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots