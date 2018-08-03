Home Sport Asian Games

Iraq withdrawal prompts partial redraw for Asian Games

The redraw was the second time the group phase of the competition had to be amended after organisers had not included the UAE and Palestine in the original selection.

Published: 03rd August 2018 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Asian Games

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By UNI

HONG KONG: The United Arab Emirates will face China, East Timor and Syria at this month's Asian Games after the Asian Football Confederation conducted a partial redraw of the football competition on Friday following Iraq's late withdrawal.

The redraw was the second time the group phase of the competition had to be amended after organisers had not included the UAE and Palestine in the original selection when it was conducted in early July.

Iraq's decision on Thursday not to compete threw up further complications for organisers, leaving only three teams in their group while two other groups - featuring the late additions from the UAE and Palestine - contained five nations.

The football tournament at the Asian Games features teams comprising players aged 23 years of age and under, with coaches permitted to select three overage players.

The competition begins on Aug.10, with the final to be played on Sept.1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Asian Games news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games Iraq iraq withdrawal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release