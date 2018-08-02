Home Sport Asian Games News

Taekwondo contingent may miss Asiad flight after selection mess

In the latest in a litany of Indian athletes being forced to miss the bus to big-ticket events because of late submission of names, it looks like the entire taekwondo contingent might be staying home

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Old and new logos of World Taekwondo Federation / World Taekwondo. (Photo | Facebook.com/WorldTaekwondo1/)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Asian Games selection-related issues are now threatening to grow into an adult chimera. In the latest in a litany of Indian athletes being forced to miss the bus to big-ticket events because of late submission of names, it looks like the entire taekwondo contingent might be staying at home.

After weeks of lobbying with officials and crying foul, sports secretary Rahul Bhatnagar, who was asked to ‘act as a one-man committee for reviewing the selection of the sportspersons to represent India in the sport of taekwondo’ by the Delhi High Court, recommended three names (two men and one woman) to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Those three names were, as per protocol, forwarded to the Asian Games Organising Committee. The matter was supposed to have ended there. However, Express has learnt that the OC has rejected the names of all three competitors as they were submitted after the June 30 deadline. “Their names have been rejected but we have asked them to reconsider,” a senior IOA official told this newspaper. “It could be because there was a delay in their accreditation.”

The sports ministry also sang from the hymn sheet. “It’s possible because the names obviously went late.

We haven’t received any official communication as of now.” Bhatnagar, whose decision the court said would be final on this matter, had been appointed as a one-man panel after six taekwondo players had moved it. Their petitions said that selection of athletes for the Asian Games had not been conducted in the proper manner.

TFI blames ministry ban

While the Taekwondo Federation of India remain hopeful that their athletes will make the cut, they have wasted little time in blaming the ministry for this mess. “This is because of nonrecognition of the sport by the sports ministry,” Prabhat Kumar Sharma, secretary of the body, claimed. The federation had been derecognised by the ministry in 2014.

According to the official, the issue started when the sports ministry asked them to not hold trials. The federation wanted to host in April and later in June but the ministry, Sharma claimed, denied them permission to hold trials. “We then approached the sports ministry, who told us they would direct Executive Director, Teams, Sports Authority of India to hold the trials,” said Sharma. SAI apparently told the federation that an ad hoc committee of the IOA will select the players. “But until June 26, however, there was no communication to the IOA. By the time we sat down for selection, it was around June 28-29.” swaroop@newindianexpress.com

MIRABAI TRAINING WITHOUT PAIN

Mirabai Chanu, who suffered a freak back injury during a high altitude camp in May, has started to lift weights without feeling any pain. “She has been training for a 4-5 days now and is not feeling any pain,” national coach Vijay Sharma told this newspaper. “But we have to wait for the federation to give the green signal.”

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 Taekwondo taekwondo contingent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century