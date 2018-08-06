Home Sport Asian Games News

Squash team will aim for gold at Asian Games: Mahesh Mangoankar

The experienced player believes the squad, of which he is again a member, will target nothing less than the gold in the Games starting on August 18 in Indonesia.

Published: 06th August 2018 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian squash star Saurav Ghosal (D Sampathkumar | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mahesh Mangoankar was part of the Indian men's squash team that bagged the gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea, and he says the current squad will aim to repeat the feat in the upcoming edition of the continental multi-sport event.

The experienced player believes the squad, of which he is again a member, will target nothing less than the gold in the Games starting on August 18 in Indonesia, although he singled out Hong Kong as strong title contenders.

Mangoankar, along with Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Kush Kumar, had won the gold at the 17th Asian Games at Incheon, South Korea, four years ago.

This time, Ramit Tandon is the lone change as replacement for Kumar in the team.

"Yes. We are trying to win it (the gold). We never try for (just) a podium finish and we always try to win the gold," Mangoankar told PTI today.

"Obviously, we are going with the expectation of defending it (title) again and just the fact that last time, we beat Malaysia in the final (is a morale booster)," he explained.

The 24-year-old squash player, currently ranked No.3 in India, was speaking on the sidelines of the 43rd Maharashtra State men's squash tournament that began at the Bombay Gymkhana here and in which he is the top seed.

Though the draw for the Asian Games is yet to be completed, Mangoankar feels Hong Kong have the best team.

"This year, we are likely to play them (Malaysia) in the semi-finals, if we get there. And semi-finals again will be a tough match. And in the final, if we win the semis, then we expect to play Hong Kong."

"Hong Kong has the best team they have ever produced. All of them are in the top 30 in the world. So, they are still favourites to win the tournament, even if we are the defending champions," Mangoankar said.

The Indian team is to assemble in Chennai for a small camp before leaving for Indonesia which is hosting the continental games in Jakarta and Palembang.

"The preparation is good. Just 10 days before the Asian Games, we are going to have a meet in Chennai, starting from the 10th (August)."

"We will be having group discussion and training camp.  Otherwise, everyone has been preparing individually for the past four years," he said.

"We have played together before. Everyone will be giving their 100 per cent for every match. I get along very well with my teammates, and they are like a family," he added.

Mangoankar recalled his experience of the 2014 Games, terming clinching the gold as a cherished moment in his career.

"It was just amazing, winning a gold (medal) for India in 2014. It was the best feeling in the world. That week, in particular, all of us played well."

"We were like bonding (well), discussing a lot of tactics with each other about our opponents, (chalking out) game plans on how to play/beat them. It was a great experience for me," said he, walking down the memory lane.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahesh Mangoankar Asian Games Indian Men's Squash Team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield