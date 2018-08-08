Home Sport Asian Games News

Suspense continues over Asian Games contingent announcement

The Games begin in Jakarta and Palembang in less than 10 days but the Indian contingent is yet to be known officially.

Published: 08th August 2018 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Asian Games

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Ministry continued its deliberation with regards to size of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games as suspense prevailed over its announcement.

After much changing and chopping, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA submitted a list of 575 athletes and 213 officials to the Sports Ministry on Monday.

The ministry is yet to make the final clearance and is continuing its deliberation on the final official list.

"It may take a day or two to give the final clearance of the contingent," a source from the sports ministry said.

The IOA has announced a send-off ceremony on August 10 and it is likely that the official list is cleared by the ministry by that time.

It is learnt that the Ministry is not happy with the naming of Raj Kumar Sacheti as one of the four deputy Chefs de Mission of the Indian contingent.

In 2013, the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) has recommended registration of a disproportionate assets case against Sacheti in the wake of the 2010 CWG corruption scandal.

He worked as Joint Director-General in the 2010 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee.

He was one of the aides of former IOA President and head of 2010 CWG Organising Committee Suresh Kalmadi who was jailed and then released on bail.

The IOA, it is learnt, is unlikely to budge from its position and is mulling over sending Sacheti to Indonesia for the Games at its own cost if the Ministry refuses to clear him.

Asian Games 2018
