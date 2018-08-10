Home Sport Asian Games News

Coloured my hair to get gold in Asian games: Indian boxer Sarjubala Devi

The World Championship silver medallist clinched the 51kg spot in the Asian Games trial to make to the quadrennial event.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:57 PM

Boxing

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the 18th edition of the Asian Games is around the corner, Indian boxer Sarjubala Devi on Thursday said, that she has got her hair coloured in a hope to win a gold in the tournament.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, the 25-year-old boxer from Manipur said, "The colour in my hair will give me a lot of motivation. I am hopeful that I earn a gold medal in Jakarta, so I went to the parlour and got my hair coloured. I want to perform well there as this is my first Asian Games."

Hailing the legendary boxer Mary Kom as a source of inspiration, Devi said, "She has always been very helpful. I got to learn many aspects of boxing from her. She is a motivation to people living from Manipur."

The World Championship silver medallist clinched the 51kg spot in the Asian Games trial to make to the quadrennial event.

