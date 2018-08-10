Home Sport Asian Games News

Javelin star Neeraj Chopra named India's flag-bearer for Asian Games opening ceremony

The 20-year-old Neeraj is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion and won a gold in the Savo Games in Finland last month.

Published: 10th August 2018 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Chopra

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was today named the Indian contingent's flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony to be held on August 18 in Jakarta.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra made the announcement today during the send-off ceremony organised for the contingent.

The Games will be held from August 18 to September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

Neeraj had won the gold medal in the Asian Athletic championships in 2017 with a throw of 85.23 meters.

He had also bagged a gold in the 2016 IAAF World U-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Former Hockey captain Sardar Singh was India's flag-bearer at the 2014 Asian Games.

Indian athletes had won 57 medals, comprising 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals in the previous edition at Incheon, South Korea.

Neeraj Chopra Asian Games Asian Games 2018

