Home Sport Asian Games News

Ace shuttler P V Sindhu confident of Asian games medal

Led by the brilliance of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal, India have captured many big titles and finished runners-up on numerous occasions.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton contingent during their Asian Games send-off on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Indian singles players have been performing well on the international stage for a while now. Led by the brilliance of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal, they have captured many big titles and finished runners-up on numerous occasions. 2017 was particularly outstanding as they managed to capture multiple Superseries titles. However, it is a completely different story when the Asian Games are concerned. India had managed only a bronze in Incheon, with the medal coming in the women’s team event. Things have changed quite a bit since then. Post Sindhu’s silver in Rio, the Indian singles contingent has become a dominant force.

As is the norm these days, the hopes will again be pinned on Sindhu. Though she is yet to lift a title this year, she has reached the summit of four big tournaments: India Open, Commonwealth Games, Thailand Open and the Worlds. The fact that Srikanth has not even been close to his best this season coupled with Saina’s struggles makes the lanky Hyderabadi India’s brightest medal prospect in the sport. A couple of days before the 20-member contingent leaves for Jakarta, Sindhu sounded upbeat about her prospects. “Only two days are left before leaving to Jakarta.

Traditional powerhouses like China, Japan and Korea are expected to pose challenges but we are prepared as a team. We have worked hard and I think I am in good form,” she opined. At the Worlds, Sindhu defended her silver. But no other athletes won medals, though Saina, B Sai Praneeth and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa reached the quarters. Chief national coach P Gopichand, upbeat after the performance at the Worlds, said that India have a chance in all the categories. “The last time we won a bronze after a really long time. This time, things have changed as we go in with a chance in each category. This was rarely a case before. It has been a tough year for us, but we hope we do well,” Gopichand opined.

vishal@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
P V Sindhu Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Madonna (Photo | Instagram)
Putting sex in sexagenarian: Madonna still shocks at 60
Gallery
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on 16 August celebrates his 47th birthday. Khan's family- including wife Kareena, sister-in-law Karisma, sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal Khemu were present for his birthday bash.
Saif Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday with friends, family
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day