Home Sport Asian Games News

Tarnished weightlifting fights for Olympic survival at Asian Games

They are among nine nations currently serving a 12-month International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) ban after their reanalysed drugs tests from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Doping

Representational Image. (File | Reuters)

By AFP

JAKARTA: Doping-ravaged weightlifting begins its Asian Games competition on Monday without a banned traditional powerhouse and with the sport's boss warning it would "slowly disappear" if it were to lose its Olympic status.

No fewer than 12 world records were broken at an explosive 2014 Asiad in Incheon but now the sport needs to prove it can comply with world anti-doping standards to lift the threat of Olympic expulsion.

China dominated four years ago with seven golds, five silvers and two bronzes, but none of their lifters will be in Jakarta.

They are among nine nations currently serving a 12-month International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) ban after their reanalysed drugs tests from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics returned at least three positives.

Kazakhstan, who were prominent with one gold and three silvers in 2014, are another of the nine banned, while Malaysia have pulled their team because of their own poor doping record.

North Korea have seen three of their four gold-medal winners from Incheon 2014 subsequently banned for failed drugs tests, but remain favourites to top the medal count in China's absence.

- 'Don't use anything' -

Weightlifting is assured of its place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but the drugs-tarnished sport is attempting a cultural change to prevent it being dropped from the programme for Paris 2024.

IWF president Tamas Ajan issued a stern warning last month that the sport would fall off the map if it were to lose its Olympic status.

The IWF delivered a report in June detailing how it had met anti-doping requirements demanded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

However, the IOC decided to leave to sport on probation until after the Asian Games and November's World Championships. 

"I have a question: what will happen with weightlifting if it is not on the (Olympic) programme?" the Romanian-born Hungarian Ajan asked delegates at the IWF congress in Tashkent last month. 

"I don't give the answer because you know it: weightlifting will slowly disappear."

ALSO READ: Asian Games history-chasing Vikas Krishan feels no pressure

Ajan appealed to delegates to ensure their nations remained squeaky clean, with the IOC due to discuss the matter again at its executive meeting in Tokyo from November 30 to December 2.

"Please cut out everything that leads them to bringing their anabolic steroids, their growth hormones or any other things," implored Ajan, according to website insidethegames.com. "Don't use anything."

Meanwhile, North Korea will try to shake off their own poor doping record to dominate the Jakarta weightlifting medals. 

The competition sees eight men's and seven women's weight divisions with the combined weight for the two lifting disciplines -- snatch and clean and jerk -- deciding the placings.

- Pocket rocket -

North Korea are sending six men and six women led by pocket rocket Om Yun Chol.

The 2012 Olympic champions Om is just 1.51 metres (4ft 11in) tall and broke his own men's 56kg world record to win gold in Incheon four years ago, sparking exuberant celebrations.

But the secretive nation's other three gold medallists from Incheon are in disgrace.

Women's 75kg winner Kim Un Ju was banned for two years for steroids just three months after her Incheon triumph.

Her 58kg compatriot and fellow gold medallist Jong Hwa Ri tested positive for anti-asthma drug clenbuterol. 

Kim Un Guk, the men's 62kg winner, failed a test for letrozole in 2015 and is banned until December next year.

Silver medallists Kim Kwan-Song (men 77kg), Ryo Un-Hui (women 69kg) are also serving four-year doping bans.

Iran are likely to sweep the men's heavier classes with world-record holders Kianoush Rostami (85kg) and Sohrab Moradi (94kg), and former superheavyweight (+105kg) world record holder Behdad Salimkordasiabi all entered. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 Doping in Weightlifting International Weightlifting Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala; Red alert issued in major districts
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps