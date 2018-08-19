Bajrang Punia reaches semi-finals of Men's Freestyle Wrestling 65kg

By Online Desk

JAKARTA: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia reached the semi-finals of Men's Freestyle Wrestling 65kg by defeating Uzbekistan’s Khasanov Sirojjidin.

Bajrang Punia was trailing 0-3 at the start of the bout. He made a stunning comeback and won the fight on technical superiority with a score of 13-3.

After the shocking defeat of Sushil Kumar, Sandeep Tomar made it to the quarterfinals of the 57 kg Freestyle event after a 12-8 win against Turkmenistan’s Rustem Nazarov.