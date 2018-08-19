Ramkunar Ramanathan set for double duty after being named replacement for Leander Paes
Ramkunar Ramanathan will be carrying India’s hopes in singles as well as doubles after captain Zeeshan Ali named him replacement for Leander Paes.
JAKARTA: Ramkunar Ramanathan will be carrying India’s hopes in singles as well as doubles after captain Zeeshan Ali named him replacement for Leander Paes. “Given the players who are here, these are the best available combinations,” Ali said. Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the only men’s player to be excused from performing dual roles. In mixed doubles, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will be pairing up with Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi.
Men’s singles: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran. Men’s doubles: Ramkumar/Sumit Nagal & Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan. Women’s singles: Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi. Women’s doubles: Pranjala Yadlapalli/Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita/Prathna Thombare. Mixed doubles: Rohan/Ankita & Divij/Karman.