Ramkunar Ramanathan set for double duty after being named replacement for Leander Paes

By Express News Service

JAKARTA: Ramkunar Ramanathan will be carrying India’s hopes in singles as well as doubles af­ter captain Zeeshan Ali named him replacement for Leander Paes. “Given the players who are here, these are the best available combinations,” Ali said. Prajnesh Gunnesw­aran is the only men’s player to be excused from performing dual roles. In mixed doubles, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will be pairing up with Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi.

Men’s singles: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran. Men’s doubles: Ramkumar/Sumit Nagal & Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan. Women’s singles: Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi. Women’s doubles: Pranjala Yadlapalli/Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita/Prathna Thombare. Mixed doubles: Rohan/Ankita & Divij/Karman.