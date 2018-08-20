Asian Games: 19-year-old shooter Lakshay claims second silver for India 

Home Sport Asian Games News

India's Lakshay clears his gun barrels during final round of the trap men shooting event during the 18th Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. | AP

By PTI

PALEMBANG: Young Indian shooter Lakshay claimed the silver medal in the men's trap event of the Asian Games here today.

The 19-year-old Lakshay shot 39 out of 45 to finish second on the podium.

Taipei's Kunpi Yang won the gold medal while equalling the Games record with 48, while Korea's Daemyeong Ahn bagged bronze after scoring 30 at the JSC Shooting Range.

Manavjit Singh Sandhu, who topped the qualification, finished fourth in the final with 26 after 30 shots, having stayed on course for a while.

This is the Indian shooting contingent's third medal at the ongoing Games.

