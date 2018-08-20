Asian Games: Sports fraternity laud wrestler Bajrang Punia

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several sports personalities have come in unison to congratulate wrestler Bajrang Punia, who, on Sunday, bagged the first gold medal for India at the 18th Asian Games.

Punia won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category by defeating Japan's Daichi Takatani in Jakarta. To celebrate the victory, Virender Sehwaag, Saina Nehwal among others took to Twitter to post their wishes.

Former India opener Virender Sehwaag congratulated the 24-year-old for fulfilling his promise of clinching the gold. "Wah ! @BajrangPunia . So proud of you for making us proud. Congratulations for the Gold and for fulfilling your promise of winning one. Shaabash ! #AsianGame2018," he wrote.

On the other hand, Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal tweeted, "Congratulations @BajrangPunia gold medal #wrestling #asiangames2018"

Here's what the others posted:

Mary Kom: Congratulations @BajrangPunia for giving GOLD Medal for India. So proud of your excellent dedication and hard work. You really deserve to be on the podium. #jaihind @asiangames2018

Vijender Singh: #AsianGame2018 Congrats @BajrangPunia For Winning Gold In 65kg Wrestling Event. Aarambh Hai Prachand

Rajyavardhan Rathore: What a stupendous show by @BajrangPunia. He displayed superior technique in his bout against Japan's Takatani Daichi to give India its 1st medal in the 65 kg freestyle wrestling in #AsianGames2018. Many Congratulations to him for keeping the flying high #IndiaAtAsianGames

VVS Laxman: #BajrangPunia wins Gold in Men's Freestyle 65 kg category. Congratulations @BajrangPunia for making us proud and making our flag fly high #AsianGames2018.