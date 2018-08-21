UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces cash rewards for medal-winning shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Ravi Kumar

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today congratulated shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Ravi Kumar for winning the gold and bronze medals in the 10m Air Pistol event at the ongoing Asian Games.

The chief minister announced cash rewards of Rs 50 lakh for Chaudhary, who produced an Asian Games record score of 240.7, and Rs 20 lakh for Kumar.

The government will also give them gazetted jobs, Adityanath was quoted as saying in a statement.

Chaudhary, on attaining the requisite age, will be made a gazetted officer, it said.

Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Chetan Chauhan also congratulated the two shooters and said their performance would encourage others to work hard and achieve high goals.

Chaudhary, 16, is the fifth Indian shooter to clinch a gold medal in the Asian Games history, beating a field of multiple world and Olympic champions in the 10m air pistol finals.

He is son of a farmer from Kalina Village in Meerut. Kumar also belongs to the district.