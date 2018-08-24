Asian Games 2018: Iranians invade Indian territory in kabaddi

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

JAKARTA: So, this is how a dynasty crumbles. A 28-year-old fiefdom has finally been consigned to the history books as Iran took down India in the semifinals of the men’s kabaddi event on Thursday. In fairness to Iran, this has been a long time coming.

While the ascent of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) certainly played its role in hastening India’s downfall, Iran had placed its tanks on India’s kabaddi mats long before their players started exchanging trade secrets with their Indian counterparts. One will only have to remember what happened in Incheon four years ago when PKL was two months old. Iran were within one half (they were leading 21-13 at the break in the final) of wresting the crown then. They have completed the job four years later.

At a heaving Garuda Theatre — the crowd reacted to tackles and raids like they were watching India versus Pakistan at a cricket World Cup — India lost the plot while Iran composed a haiku with athletes who promised to dance deep and long into the night. The encounter, billed as a final before the final, was lost from an Indian perspective long before the start of the match.

Even as Iran burnt the midnight oil and scouted all Indian players, the Indian camp sauntered into the tournament thinking nothing will change. They were under the impression that 10 of the 11 countries were here to earn the right to lose to them in the final. Coach Rambir Khokhar admitted as much after the match. “We were a bit overconfident. We thought we would beat them this time also.” Needless to say, going in with such hubris was always going to bite them. “It’s a big loss and we will never forget this. Iran were far superior to us.”

So how did Iran crack the code? While having Fazel Atrachali and Hadi Oshtorok playing in the PKL from the very first year proved to be a boon, there was a proper game plan. “We had a certain game plan as we were watching all the footage of India and Pakistan players during our training sessions,” Iran coach Gholamreza Mazandrani said. “We didn’t lose our patience and we waited for our opponents to commit mistakes. It happened as per plan and I think we are worthy winners.”

Sure, Khokhar’s men will walk home with bronze but the repercussions of the defeat will ring in India. The allegations of a ‘cash for selection of players’ scandal will only get louder and that match against a ‘trial team’ selected by a three-member panel as ordered by the Delhi High Court will have more coverage. If the players sent to Jakarta lose that, things could get very ugly for the sport in India. However, the women’s team managed to sidestep the challenge posed by Chinese Taipei to advance to the final.

Their opponents in the summit match on Friday? Iran.