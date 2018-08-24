Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games Weightlifting: Rakhi Halder fails to finish lift

Earlier this year, Rakhi Halder had lifted a total of 230kg (102kg+128) in the Senior National Championships to create a national record.

Published: 24th August 2018 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Asian Games

Image used for representation only. (File | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's poor show in the Asian Games weightlifting continued as Rakhi Halder failed to register even a single lift in the women's 63kg category here today.

The 25-year-old failed to clear her snatch section of the competition.

Setting an entry weight of 93kg, Halder was unable to lift it in her three attempts.

Earlier this year, she had lifted a total of 230kg (102kg+128) in the Senior National Championships to create a national record.

North Korea's Hyo Sim Kim lifted a total of 250kg (113kg+ 137kg) to clinch the gold while compatriot Hyo Sim Choe won the silver with a lift of 238kg (105kg+133kg).

The bronze medal went to Rattanawan Wamalun of Thailand who lifted 225kg(102kg+123kg).

Yesterday, Ajay Singh and Sathish Sivalingam had finished fifth and 10th respectively in the men's 77kg category.

Vikas Thakur will compete in men's 94 kg category tomorrow.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 Rakhi Halder Indian Weightlifting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat