Asian Games Weightlifting: Rakhi Halder fails to finish lift

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's poor show in the Asian Games weightlifting continued as Rakhi Halder failed to register even a single lift in the women's 63kg category here today.

The 25-year-old failed to clear her snatch section of the competition.

Setting an entry weight of 93kg, Halder was unable to lift it in her three attempts.

Earlier this year, she had lifted a total of 230kg (102kg+128) in the Senior National Championships to create a national record.

North Korea's Hyo Sim Kim lifted a total of 250kg (113kg+ 137kg) to clinch the gold while compatriot Hyo Sim Choe won the silver with a lift of 238kg (105kg+133kg).

The bronze medal went to Rattanawan Wamalun of Thailand who lifted 225kg(102kg+123kg).

Yesterday, Ajay Singh and Sathish Sivalingam had finished fifth and 10th respectively in the men's 77kg category.

Vikas Thakur will compete in men's 94 kg category tomorrow.