Saurav Ghosal loses in semis, settles for bronze in squash

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal had to be content with bronze medals after losing to their respective opponents in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games here today.

Top seed Saurav Ghosal lost to Chung Ming Au of Hong Kong China 12-10 13-11 6-11 6-11 6-11 in the men's singles semifinals.

Ghosal had won a silver in the men's singles in the 2014 Asian Games.

In the first women's semifinal, Dipika, who won a bronze in 2014 Asian Games, lost to the Malaysian stalwart and former world number one David 0-3 (7-11 9-11 6-11).

David has won the Asian Games singles titles four times earlier.

The Indian had beaten Japanese Kobayashi Misaki 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Both the losing semifinalists win a bronze and there is no bronze-medal play-off.