Home Sport Asian Games News

Saurav Ghosal loses in semis, settles for bronze in squash

Top seed Saurav Ghosal lost to Chung Ming Au of Hong Kong China 12-10 13-11 6-11 6-11 6-11 in the men's singles semifinals.

Published: 25th August 2018 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian squash star Saurav Ghosal (D Sampathkumar | EPS)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal had to be content with bronze medals after losing to their respective opponents in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games here today.

Top seed Saurav Ghosal lost to Chung Ming Au of Hong Kong China 12-10 13-11 6-11 6-11 6-11 in the men's singles semifinals.

Ghosal had won a silver in the men's singles in the 2014 Asian Games.

In the first women's semifinal, Dipika, who won a bronze in 2014 Asian Games, lost to the Malaysian stalwart and former world number one David 0-3 (7-11 9-11 6-11).

David has won the Asian Games singles titles four times earlier.

The Indian had beaten Japanese Kobayashi Misaki 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Both the losing semifinalists win a bronze and there is no bronze-medal play-off.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saurav Ghosal Indian Squash Asian Games 2018 India at Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5