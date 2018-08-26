Asian Games 2018: Indian skeet shooters flop, fail to make the cut for the finals

By UNI

JAKARTA: Indian skeet shooters finished their campaign in the Asian Games on a disappointing note as all four of them (two men, two women) failed to make the cut for the Finals in the Asian Games at Palembang on Sunday.

In the men section much was expected for Sheeraz Sheikh and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa but their good efforts were not enough to see them in the final.

Both the Indians had finished first day with identical score of 72 out of 75.

This morning Sheeraz started brilliantly with 25 out of 25.

Angad Vir Bajwa on the other had had disappointing round of 23 out of 25.

And the loss of those three point at that crucial stage proved costly for the Indian.

Sheeraz lost his concentration in his last round as he missed two targets to end with 23 and that ended his challenge.

He finished with a total of 120 (24,23,25,25,23) to be at 13th place.

Bajwa collected full 25 points but his previous round of 22 did him in as he totalled 119 (24,25,23,22, 25 ). He took 14th place. In the women section Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathor. Also did not fare better.

Two had identical score of 68 at the end of the first day.

Ganemat shot poor rounds of 22 and 22 to total her score to 112 and she was placed 10th.

Rashmi fired 23 and dismal 29 for a total of 111 which placed her 12th.

Thailand's J Sutiya took the gold with a games record of 55 (out of 60) China's Meng Wei with 54 took the silver while Minji Kim of Korea was third with 42.I.

In the skeet competition top six shooters qualified for the final.

India thus finished their Shooting campaign in this edition of the Games with impressive haul of nine medals - 2 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze.

In 2014 at Incheon the shooters had also bagged nine medal but there they had won only one gold and a silver along with seven bronze.