Silver lining after fierce infighting

Equestrian athletes clinch two medals despite the federation initially declining to send them

Published: 27th August 2018

JAKARTA:Three hundred thousand euros. For some, that’s a lifetime’s worth of savings. For the likes of Jitu Varwani, the guy who runs the Embassy riding school in Bengaluru, it’s the price of success. That’s the amount he paid to buy Seigneur Medicott from its previous owner who was slowly retiring from competing.

Fouaad Mirza

Varwani sensed an opportunity, showed the previous owner the money and bought the horse.Astride it, Bengaluru native Fouaad Mirza showed the money spent was well worth with a silver — India’s first individual medal in equestrian for 36 years — in the three-day eventing competition. Mirza also combined with Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh to win another silver in the team eventing discipline at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park on Sunday.

However, the two medals won in the sport is just half the story. Think back to the beginning of June when the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) did not want any of their riders to even go to Jakarta. How things change, eh? EFI members were dancing with one another after the twin silver.

After EFI’s selection committee had originally picked a seven-member team, less than 48 hours later, the body’s president, Lt General Ashok Ambre, annulled it without explanation. Then a back and forth with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) commenced, with the federation remaining steadfast in their refusal to not send anybody. After much hand-wringing, they relented.

So how close did Fouaad come to giving up hope? His father says he had packed it in and come to the conclusion that missing the Asian Games wouldn’t be the worst thing because of its low-level status (one-star competition).From almost missing to winning two silver, it’s been a rollicking ride for the four equestrian riders.

Record in equestrian

Fouaad Mirza became the first Indian to win an individual medal in the equestrian event since 1982. Mirza won silver in individual jumping with a score of 26.40. The Indian team also went on to claim silver with a score of 121.30

