Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: India women's compound team settles for silver

The Indian team comprising Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, lost 228-231 to Korea in a contest that went down to the wire till the final set of arrows.

Published: 28th August 2018 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Indian archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian women's compound team signed off with a silver medal after losing to South Korea in the finals at the 18th Asian Games here today.

The Indian team comprising Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, lost 228-231 to Korea in a contest that went down to the wire till the final set of arrows.

India were leading 59-57 after the first set before Korea won the second set 58-56.

The two teams were on even keel in the third set scoring 58 points each but India wilted under pressure losing 55-58 to end up second best.

Indian men's compound team will also face South Korea in the finals.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games Asian Games 2018 Muskan Kirar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love