Home Sport Asian Games News

Avtar Singh, Rajwinder Kaur out of Asian Games Judo

Singh lost to United Arabs Emirates' Ivan Remarenco 1-10 in the men's -100 kg elimination round of 16, while Kaur went down by a similar margin to Japan's Akira Sone in women's +78 kg quarterfinals.

Published: 31st August 2018 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Judo

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian judokas Avtar Singh and Rajwinder Kaur were knocked out of the 18th Asian Games after losing in the men's and women's competition, here today.

Singh lost to United Arabs Emirates' Ivan Remarenco 1-10 in the men's -100 kg elimination round of 16, while Kaur went down by a similar margin to Japan's Akira Sone in women's +78 kg quarterfinals here.

Singh received a shido penalty for minor violations and the competition ended when his rival earned an ippon decision, the biggest point scored in judo.

Rajwinder, on the other hand, was handed two shido penalty for minor violations and her opponent also received an ippon decision on her favour.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Judo Asian Games Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing