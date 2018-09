By UNI

JAKARTA: India's campaign ended in Judo as mixed judo team lost in the quarter-finals at the 18th Asian Games held here on Saturday.

The Indian mixed team comprising Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harshdeep Singh Brar, Kalpana Devi, Garima Choudhary and Rajwinder Kaur won their round of 16 match against Nepal 4-1 but fell short against Kazakhstan as they lost 0-4 in the quarterfinals.

However, the Indian team started well and defeated Nepal 4-1 in round-16.