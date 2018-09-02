Asian Games: Shuttle bests athletics...hands down

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s love for badminton is legendary. Most of the fans who had originally come for the athletics programme did not wa­nt to go inside the main stadium as they were following the fortunes of Indonesia’s mixed doubles team in the semifinals.

“The athletics can wait, even though I am here for that,” David Maulana, a fan from Jakarta, said. “I know it sounds absurd but this (badminton) is in our blood.”

Go-jek is the way to travel Think of it as the Uber of scooters because that’s exactly what Go-jek, a transport app that uses motorcycles to ferry people, is. It’s how people travel in this country. You download the app (Go-Jek) and you put in the details and you are ready to go. For those without apps, just walk up to them, tell them your destination and the drivers will take care of the rest.

Strong security at the Village

The Games Village is unlike any other place in Jakarta. It’s heavily fortified and you cannot hope to move even 10 metres without a camera noticing you. The media, too, don’t get special privileges. “Wait here till the security guard arrives. You cannot go in unaccompanied. Rules,” a voice behind the main accreditation desk informs. Oh, and they really do make you wait. You cannot hope to raise a hue and cry if the guard hasn’t shown up for 45 minutes. “Continue to wait,” is all you will get in the name of sympathy.