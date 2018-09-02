Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Shuttle bests athletics...hands down

Go-jek is the way to travel Think of it as the Uber of scooters because that’s exactly what Go-jek, a transport app that uses motorcycles to ferry people, is.

Published: 02nd September 2018 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Shuttle Badminton

Image used for representational purpose.

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s love for badminton is legendary. Most of the fans who had originally come for the athletics programme did not wa­nt to go inside the main stadium as they were following the fortunes of Indonesia’s mixed doubles team in the semifinals.

“The athletics can wait, even though I am here for that,” David Maulana, a fan from Jakarta, said. “I know it sounds absurd but this (badminton) is in our blood.”

Go-jek is the way to travel Think of it as the Uber of scooters because that’s exactly what Go-jek, a transport app that uses motorcycles to ferry people, is. It’s how people travel in this country. You download the app (Go-Jek) and you put in the details and you are ready to go. For those without apps, just walk up to them, tell them your destination and the drivers will take care of the rest. 

Strong security at the Village
The Games Village is unlike any other place in Jakarta. It’s heavily fortified and you cannot hope to move even 10 metres without a camera noticing you. The media, too, don’t get special privileges. “Wait here till the security guard arrives. You cannot go in unaccompanied. Rules,” a voice behind the main accreditation desk informs. Oh, and they really do make you wait. You cannot hope to raise a hue and cry if the guard hasn’t shown up for 45 minutes. “Continue to wait,” is all you will get in the name of sympathy.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Go-jek Indonesia Games Village Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to