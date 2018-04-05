Commonwealth Games 2018 UPDATES: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu sets CWG record in 48 kg category as India wins first gold
More than 6000 athletes from 71 nations and territories will be contesting in 18 sports- 10 core sports and eight optional sports.
The Commonwealth Games 2018 has begun with a glittering opening ceremony at the Carrara stadium in Gold Coast, Australia.
The games will be held from April 4 to April 15 with a majority of the events taking place on the Gold Coast. More than 6000 athletes from 71 nations and territories will be contesting in 18 sports- 10 core sports and eight optional sports.
India has sent a 220-strong contingent for the 21st edition of the Commonwealth games with high medal prospects in Badminton, weightlifting.
Aboriginal activists target Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
Australian boxer Taylah Robertson becomes first Commonwealth Games medallist without a fight
India begins quest for coveted gold in mixed team badminton event
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2018 UPDATES:
-
Indian cyclists finish seventh in the men's Team Sprint qualifying and last in the women's Team Sprint qualifying. (Read)
-
Indian women's cycling team finish fifth in 4,000 metre Team Pursuit event, fail to qualify
-
FIRST GOLD: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins gold in women's 48 kg category. (Read)
-
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu sets Commonwealth Games record in women's 48 kg category by lifting 86 kg in snatch.
We are halfway through Day One of #GC2018 and the only medal so far in #India's kitty is #Gururaja's silver in the men's 56kg #GC2018Weightlifting. Here are the other Indian results so far! @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/rISo8zJclE— Sports Express (@Xpress_Sports) April 5, 2018
-
Indian men's Table Tennis team thrash Trinidad and Tobago 3-0. (Read)
-
Harinderpal Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra notch up comfortable wins in the squash men's singles round-of-64 matches. (Read)
-
Indian swimmer Virdhawal Khade advances to the semi-finals in the mens 50 metre butterfly event
-
Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal in full form as India outclass Sri Lanka 5-0 in the Mixed Team A Badminton event. (Read)
-
And this is what Gururaja has to say after the silver #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/8LE8i13vPu— Indro (@indraneel0) April 5, 2018
-
India's first medal: Weightlifter Gururaja bags India's first medal in the 2018 Commonwealth games in the 56 kg category. Gururaja has a best attempt of 111 kg in the snatch and 138 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 249 kg. (Read here)
-
Weightlifter Gururaja bags India's first medal in 2018 Commonwealth games
-
India suffers loss 2-3 to Wales on the first day of the women's hockey competition. This is the first time India has lost to Wales in a major tournament.(Read)
-
India defeats Sri Lanka 3-0 in their first match in the women's table tennis competition.