Commonwealth Games 2018 UPDATES: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu sets CWG record in 48 kg category as India wins first gold  

The Commonwealth Games 2018 has begun with a glittering opening ceremony at the Carrara stadium in Gold Coast, Australia.

The games will be held from April 4 to April 15 with a majority of the events taking place on the Gold Coast. More than 6000 athletes from 71 nations and territories will be contesting in 18 sports- 10 core sports and eight optional sports.

India has sent a 220-strong contingent for the 21st edition of the Commonwealth games with high medal prospects in Badminton, weightlifting.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2018 UPDATES:

Indian cyclists finish seventh in the men's Team Sprint qualifying and last in the women's Team Sprint qualifying. ( Read )

VIEW GALLERY: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinches India’s first gold at Commonwealth Games 2018 Indian women's cycling team finish fifth in 4,000 metre Team Pursuit event, fail to qualify

Indian women's cycling team finish fifth in 4,000 metre Team Pursuit event, fail to qualify FIRST GOLD: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins gold in women's 48 kg category. ( Read)

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu sets Commonwealth Games record in women's 48 kg category by lifting 86 kg in snatch.

We are halfway through Day One of #GC2018 and the only medal so far in #India's kitty is #Gururaja's silver in the men's 56kg #GC2018Weightlifting. Here are the other Indian results so far! @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/rISo8zJclE — Sports Express (@Xpress_Sports) April 5, 2018