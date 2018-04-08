Home Sport Commonwealth Games 2018

Commonwealth Games 2018: Weightlifting gold rush continues, Punam Yadav claims fifth for India

The gold rush continued in weightlifting for India as Punam Yadav added a fifth to the tally with a top finish in the 69kg category of the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.

India's Women's 69Kg Weightlifting Gold medalist Punam Yadav poses for the photographer during medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Sunday, April 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

By PTI

GOLD COAST: The gold rush continued in weightlifting for India as Punam Yadav added a fifth to the tally with a top finish in the 69kg category of the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.

Yadav, a bronze-medallist in the 63kg category at the 2014 Glasgow edition, lifted a personal best of 222kg (110kg+122kg) to claim the top spot ahead of England's Sarah Davies, who finished with 217kg (95kg+122kg).

Davies went for a 128kg lift in her final clean and jerk attempt in pursuit of gold but could not complete her attempt.

The bronze medal was won by Fiji's Apolonia Vaivai with an effort of 216kg (100kg+116kg).

"I was expecting a good fight but from Fiji not England. I was a little nervous when Sarah went for 128kg in her final lift. She was capable of pulling it off," Yadav said after the medal ceremony.

"But then it's all about fate, I got what was my destiny and she got what was her destiny. Thankfully our physio was allowed inside for sometime for strapping my knee, I have slight pain there," she added.

Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had claimed a silver at last year's Commonwealth Championships, her first event after making the jump from 63kg to 69kg category.

"I came to India camp in 2014 after taking up weightlifting on the insistence of my elder sister. She got me into it," she said when asked about her initiation into the sport.

The 22-year-old, who finds it tough to even remember her own phone number, was quite candid about her family, which she says, is financially stable now after her 2014 Glasgow medal.

"My father took a loan at that time to support my training but now we repaid that after my medal. He doesn't do anything apart from pooja paath at home, my mother is a housewife. Me and my sister, we run the finances of our house.

"We are a normal financially stable family. We were not that great some years ago but we are alright now. I am working with the Indian Railways now," she added proudly.

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu (48kg), Sanjita Chanu (53kg), Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg) had claimed gold medals in the ongoing edition.

