Home Sport Commonwealth Games 2018

India hasn't appealed yet, says Commonwealth Games Federation on needle controversy

The Commonwealth Games Federation today said India has till now not appealed against the sending back of its two athletes from the ongoing Games here for violating the 'No Needle Policy'.

Published: 14th April 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Irfan KT (Image Courtesy IAAF.org)

By PTI

GOLD COAST: The Commonwealth Games Federation today said India has till now not appealed against the sending back of its two athletes from the ongoing Games here for violating the 'No Needle Policy'.

Addressing the media in his daily briefing, CGF Chief executive David Grevemberg said the suspension of race walker K T Irfan and triple jumper V Rakesh Babu has not been challenged till now despite the Indian contingent's claims of pushing for an appeal.

"I have not received an appeal, and such an appeal would go through the Court of Arbitration, Court of Sport. Regardless of the needle, there is a no needle policy. There is a clear policy, there was a breach of that policy and this isn't an isolated case (involving India), as we all know," Grevemberg said when asked about further developments in the matter.

A source in the Indian contingent added the country has indeed not yet appealed and is weighing its legal options before taking such a step.

"The recommendation is for an appeal but we have to seek proper legal opinion before going ahead with it. It can't be rushed otherwise it will fall apart," an official told PTI.

Irfan and Babu were sent home last night after their explanation for having syringe in their room was declared "evasive and unreliable" by the CGF court.

The Athletics Federation of India has formed a panel to investigate the matter and promised to take severe action against the two if found guilty after the investigation.

Irfan and Babu's CWG campaign had ended before they were asked to leave the Games.

While Irfan had finished 13th in the 20km race walk, Babu had injured his knee during the triple jump qualifiers to be ruled out of the finals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games Federation no needle policy K T Irfan V Rakesh Babu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp