CHENNAI: Hitesh Sharma’s 68 helped Don Bosco beat St Patrick’s by five wickets in the semifinals of the 9th Rahul Dravid Cup inter-school T20 cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Santhome 164 in 19.1 ovs (Rikesh Kumar Sharma 62; Easwar Pandian 4-39) bt SDAT 83 in 18 ovs (Sharan 3-24). St Patrick’s 148/7 in 20 ovs (Yaksharath Sreekanth 4-31) lost to Don Bosco 149/5 in 18 ovs (Hitesh Sharma 68; S Vignesh 3-22).

Cricket Camp

Bishop Corrie Cricket Academy will be conducting a summer coaching camp for boys aged above 7 years at CSI Bishop Corrie AIHSS, Chennai-1 from April 22 to May 31, 2016.