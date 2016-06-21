KOLKATA: Former captain Anil Kumble along with former cricketers Pravin Amre and Lalchand Rajput today made their respective presentations as the BCCI's three-member cricket advisory committee took interviews for India's coach at a city hotel here.

Kumble, Amre and Rajput met the panel comprising Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar who joined via video conference from London, while former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale who is the 'coordinator' of the selection process assisted the trio.

It was learnt that former India team director Ravi Shastri, who is the other high profile candidate, was away and he was interviewed via video conference.

The BCCI after its advertisement on its website had received 57 applications from both India and outstation aspirants from which the list was trimmed to 21 and the committee is expected to forward its recommendation to the president by June 22.

The BCCI hopes to finalise the candidate by June 24 and announce it on the sidelines of its working committee meeting in Dharmashala.