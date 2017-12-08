Home Sport Cricket

Domestic cricket has taught me a lot: Siddharth Kaul

The 27-year-old was picked up for the 15-man Indian ODI squad which will host Sri Lanka in a three-match series starting here from December 10.
 

Punjab captain Harbhajan Singh shares sweets with Siddharth Kaul. (Twitter/ Harbhajan Turbanator)

By IANS

DHARAMSHALA: Punjab medium-pacer Siddharth Kaul, who got his maiden India call-up for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka on Friday, credited domestic cricket for his development as a bowler.

Kaul has picked up 180 wickets in 51 domestic matches with a bowling average of 27.17. 

"I have been picked in the IPL, India A and I have performed well. The experience in domestic cricket in the last five years also helped my bowling, taught me how to bowl in certain circumstances. It has helped in my growth," the Pathankot born bowler told reporters. 

"I love this game and I am passionate about it. I have to keep going. I know fitness is most important in international cricket and I am working on that," Kaul added. 

The right-arm medium pacer said he is not worried about the competition and wants to give his best for the side. 

"I am not thinking too much about that (the competition). It is an honour to be picked for India, a dream come true. I am going into the series with a mindset that helped me do well in domestic cricket, IPL and India. I am ready to do what the team demands from me,

"I became silent when I was told about the selection. I just kept running and bowling, did not know what was happening around me. I feel blessed that I have got this call-up," Kaul said. 

