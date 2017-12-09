Home Sport Cricket

Washington Sundar replaces injured Kedar Jadhav for three-ODI series against Sri Lanka

Published: 09th December 2017 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2017 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Washington Sundar (D Ssampathkumar | EPS)

By PTI

DHARAMSALA: Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar today replaced injured Kedar Jadhav in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, commencing here tomorrow.

Jadhav has been ruled out of the series due to hamstring injury.

"Mr Jadhav suffered a left hamstring injury during training on Friday, December 9 and will undergo scans. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor him," a BCCI release stated.

Jadhav was selected only for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Sundar has had an impressive outing at the Indian Premier League in the limited opportunities he got at Rising Pune Supergiants.

India squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Washington Sundar.

