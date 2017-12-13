Home Sport Cricket

Ashes Series: Skipper Joe Root "fed up" with England's off-field dramas in Australia 

In the latest episode, Duckett poured a drink on the head of pacer Jimmy Anderson, came on a night when team officials had relaxed a midnight curfew.

Published: 13th December 2017 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2017 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

England skipper Joe Root (File | AP)

By Associated Press

PERTH: Joe Root's first Ashes tour as England cricket captain has been more eventful than he expected, just not in the way he had hoped.

"I knew it would be challenging, and I knew there would be stuff around the cricket, but not to this extent," Root said of the off-field issues that have followed his squad around Australia. "I'm fed up of talking about stuff that's not cricket. I don't know how I've still got all my hair ... I can completely see how captaincy can take its toll."

England trails the five-test series 2-0 after losses in Brisbane and Adelaide. Australia can clinch the series with a win at the WACA in a match that will also mark England opener Alastair Cook's 150th test, and the last as the stadium's premier cricket venue in Perth.

Only one team in Ashes history has rallied from 2-0 down to win the series: Don Bradman's Australia in 1936-37 at home. England has only ever had one win at the WACA, in the 1978-79 series.

Root has faced more questions about the team's conduct and curfew than its cricket. Ben Stokes' involvement in an incident outside a bar in England in September has resulted in the allrounder being suspended from England duties while police determine whether charges will be laid.

Recent alcohol-fuelled incidents involving wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and Ben Duckett, who is traveling with England's second-tier squad, have only added to the focus on off-field issues.

The latest episode, in which Duckett poured a drink on the head of veteran pace bowler Jimmy Anderson, came on a night when team officials had relaxed a midnight curfew.

"I feel like I've learned a large amount." Root said. "The lads have to wake up and smarten up. It's been frustrating ... very frustrating. Guys have made silly mistakes that of course are going to get blown out of proportion."

Root, who took over the captaincy in July and led England in seven tests against South Africa and the West Indies at home, is desperate to avoid a repeat of the series sweep on the last tour to Australia in 2013-14 and is urging his teammates to lift "for one of the biggest games of our lives" in the third test.

He'll be looking for support from Cook, already England's most-capped test player, who has no plans to retire just yet.

"Do I have a desire to carry on? Absolutely," the 32-year-old lefthander said this week. "I wouldn't be going to do extra gym sessions and extra batting behind closed doors if I wasn't."

Cook, who was England captain in 59 tests until December last year, has been below form so far on the Ashes tour. In Brisbane he made nine runs and in Adelaide 37 and 16.

Another player in a form slump is Australian batsman Peter Handscomb, who is facing being axed for the third test. Local media have suggested selectors will replace Handscomb with tall Western Australia allrounder Mitch Marsh.

On Wednesday, Australia captain Steve Smith said the home side will wait until Thursday morning, before the toss, to finalize the starting lineup.

"We haven't picked the team yet," Smith said. "It'll be unlucky if he (Handscomb) misses out. If we do go down that route it's purely for the reason we think we need an extra bowler, nothing to do with anybody's batting."

Handscomb has scored 14, 36 and 12 in his three innings, and commentators have criticized the awkwardness of his batting technique.

While most attention at the WACA will be on the pacemen, who usually get a boost out of the extra bounce in the pitch, Root wants the England batsmen to target Australian offspinner Nathan Lyon, who has taken 11 wickets so far in the series at an average of 22.72.

"It's that cat and mouse part of cricket. You want to try to apply pressure as a batsman and get on top when the opportunities arise," Root said. "And credit to Nathan; he's made that very difficult to do that from surfaces that have offered good spin for him from the start.

"We have to have a clear way of how we want to try to put him under a bit more pressure."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashes series Joe Root Drinking culture England cricket Ben Duckett Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp