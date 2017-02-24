India vs Australia: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Wriddhiman Saha

By Online Desk

Wriddhiman Saha definitely had huge shoes to fill when he was handed over the wicketkeeping gloves after MS Dhoni's retirement from Test cricket in 2014. But the Bengal lad has shown immense skills behind the stumps in the past two year, claiming some of the best catches.



During day one of the first Test between India and Australia at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, fans got to witness one of the best catches ever taken.



Australia was struggling at 205 for 7 with tail-enders Mitchell Starc and Steev O'Keefe at the centre. Umesh Yadav who was having a great day with the ball and had already claimed two crucial wickets in the innings, made full use of the old ball.



That's when Wriddhiman Saha took an absolute blinder off Umesh to dismiss Australia's Steve O'Keefe in the 82nd over. It was Umesh Yadav's fourth delivery. It caught the edge of O'Keefe's bat and went past the stump with Saha hardly having any time to react. The lanky keeper immediately dived to his right and took a stunning one-handed mid air catch.



The capacity crowd at the stadium went completely crazy after witnessing an outstanding catch. The commentators showered praise on Saha's keeping skills. The excitement on the face of skipper Virat Kohli was completely evident; he had got to see the stunning catch up close standing at first slip next to Saha.



With catches like these, Saha time and again proves he is the best replacement for Dhoni.



Umesh went on to grab his fourth wicket the very next ball by trapping Nathan Lyon leg before for a golden duck. Australia scored 256 for the loss of nine wickets at the end of day one of the first of four match Test series.