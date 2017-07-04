CHENNAI: Indian wushu has been on the rise over the past few years. Silver medals at world and Asian levels are proof of this, while they have also dominated at the South Asian level. And while athletes prepare in Shilaroo, Himachal Pradesh, for another crack at a first gold medal at the world level at the 14th Wushu World Cup in Kazan, Russia from September 27 to October 3, it is worth noting that coaches like Kuldeep Handoo, Rajvir Singh and M Sachidananda Singh have played a big part in the rise of the sport.

All three are part of the ongoing national camp, with the first helming affairs as chief national coach, and their experiences will be vital as India look to win that elusive gold at the Worlds.

It hasn’t been an easy ride for them, and Rajvir agrees that coaches too have to go through a lot if they are to make the grade. “I was a 3-time national champion, and had a career spanning 12 years, from 1994 to 2006. Wushu today and back when I was a player, like with every sport, has changed a lot. But it was more difficult for me as there was barely any coverage or knowledge of the sport in India. It wasn’t even a conscious decision to get into coaching, but things have luckily gone smoothly,” he said.

“I’ve attended many coaching courses and classes, and had to draw lots from playing days. I became a national coach in 2007, and the Wushu Association of India was greatly helpful in ensuring that the transition from player to coach happened without much fuss. Today, I’m not only a coach but also an international judge, one of only two from India (Sachidananda being the other),” added the coach who has seen his wards go on to win Asian Games medals and Arjuna awards.

According to Rajveer, a CRPF employee, wushu can get better. “Athletes are doing well to raise the profile of the sport in India, but that isn’t enough. Wushu is one of the most successful combat sports for India at competitions, but it still doesn’t figure in the list of sports under the Department of Personnel and Training. Only if that happens will people want to get into wushu, as scope for employment, exposure and awards will increase.”Meanwhile, the trials for the upcoming exposure tour to China has been preponed from July 20 to July 10 and 11.

raviiyer@newindianexpress.com